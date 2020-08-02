Uniontown
Heather Marie Vuknic, 50, of Uniontown, formerly of Carmichaels, died July 30, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a daughter of the late Edward Vuknic and Jane Rachelle "Rae" McLaughlin Vuknic Nicholson, of Uniontown.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
A full obituary can be found at www.lesakofuneralhomeinc.com
