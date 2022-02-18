Washington
Heather Renee Ross, 50, of Washington, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022.
She was born Sunday, September 5, 1971, in Washington, a daughter of the late Jerome and Geraldine McGahan Murphy.
She was a member of the Malden Christian Fellowship.
In addition to her parents; Heather was preceded in death by two nephews, Roy Murphy and Timothy Furbee.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 32 years, Ernest Ross; four children, Christina Wingard of Ellsworth, Amanda Gardner and husband Brandon of Washington, Michael Ross of Washington, and Hannah Ross of Washington; sister, Bree (Brenda) Murphy of Pittsburgh; brother, Stephen Murphy of Washington; sister, Deborah Furbee and husband Eric of Washington; sister, Rebecca Moskal of Pittsburgh, sister, Erin Klobchar and husband Brian of Charleroi, and sister, Audra Luisi of Meadowlands. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Aubrey, Dominic, Stella and Ramona, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, and until 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating.
