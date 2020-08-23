Filbert
Helen A. Galica Holloman, 96, of Filbert, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born August 18, 1924, in Filbert, a daughter of the late John and Bertha Bonick Galica.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo. She was a member of the Christian Mothers of St. Francis of Assisi - Footedale, the Golden Group and the New Salem Ladies Auxiliary.
Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Holloman Sr.; sons, William Holloman Jr. and David Holloman; daughters, Karen and Donna Holloman; brothers and sister, John, Stanley, Joseph and Thomas Galica and Irene Conroy.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Galica and wife Judy of Irwin, Susan Shimek, Patricia Taylor and husband Ron, Elizabeth Kuhn and husband Charles, all of Filbert, Barbara Angelo and husband Vince of Allison and Richard Holloman and partner Tom West of McClellandtown; sister, Frances Duda; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday where a Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale, with Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com.
