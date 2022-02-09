Miller Farm
Helen A. Voytek Pollick, 93, of Miller Farm, passed away Saturday evening, February 5, 2022, which was her mother's birthday, in Mount Macrina Manor in Uniontown, with her loving family by her side.
She was born October 14, 1928, in Miller Farm, a daughter of the late Casper and Rosalia Kassa Voytek.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Victor J. "Terry" Pollick; four brothers, Andrew, Joseph, Frank and Albert Voytek; two sisters, Agnes Frost and Catherine Shimshock.
Helen is survived by her loving children, James Pollick and wife Josie of Miller Farm, Robert Pollick and wife Sherry of Duck Hollow, Cindy Marmol and husband John of Miller Farm, Sharon Cochran and husband Bob, with whom she resided, of Miller Farm; grandchildren, Jimmy Pollick and wife Chris, Myra Dion and husband Aaron, Emma Pollick, Lori Shawl and husband Steve, Maria Pollick, Kelly Victor and husband Danny, Johnny Marmol and wife Casey, and Kevin Marmol; great-grandchildren, Caelyn and Caleb Marmol, who they called their Gigi, Kristy and Robert Dion; sister, Justine Hadenak; brother, Steven Voytek and wife Josephine; sisters-in-law, Erma Voytek and Joan Voytek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was a former member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem until its closing and was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Helen was a homemaker, raising her four children, who were her life and her world. She loved to cook for her family. Her pastime enjoyment was praying her rosary, prayers every day, and building her 1000 piece puzzles, which she loved working on with her daughters. She also enjoyed watching The Daniel O'Donnell Show. Anyone who knew or met Helen loved her. She was a sweet, caring, beautiful and affectionate woman with a great smile. She had a strong faith in her God.
A special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Josie Pollick, for the excellent care that she gave to Helen over the years.
Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, when a prayer service will be held, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
