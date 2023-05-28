Flatwoods
Helen Arbutis Hazy Warchol, 93, of Flatwoods, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
She was born on January 31, 1930, in Versailles, the daughter of the late Peter Hazy and Julie Turis Hazy.
She graduated from Perryopolis High School and was employed at Anchor Hocking Glass Company for several years prior to starting a family. Helen also worked at the Perryopolis Auto Auction, part-time for 39 years, up until the time of her death.
In her remaining years she enjoyed the time with her many cats and cutting grass on her riding lawn mower.
She was a member of the Curfew Grange #1052 and Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Warchol of Smock, Keith Warchol and his wife, Rita, of Hagerstown, Md.; and her sister, Mary Lou Thomas of Perryopolis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Warchol.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home with the Reverend David Nazimek officiating.
Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
