Uniontown
Helen Banco Fiedor, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Helen was born in Messmore, on October 22, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Berdar Banco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Fiedor; her son, John F. Fiedor, Jr.; brothers, Charles, John, Mike, and Steve Banco; and sisters, Mary Crackovich, Ann Nagy, Nikki Sohyda, Kathy Markel and Leda Hathaway.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Craig A. Fiedor, and wife Kathy of Uniontown, Karen L. Taylor and husband Wayne of Brooklyn Park, Md., and Mark A. Fiedor, and wife Val of Braintree, Mass.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Terry Goehring of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, private funeral services were held for her immediate family at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Thursday, February 3, with Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment followed at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions in her memory to your favorite charity.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
