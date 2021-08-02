Uniontown
Helen Byers Kanar, 85, of Uniontown, passed on Friday July 30, 2021.
She was born September 15, 1935, in McClellandtown, a daughter of the late Charles and Julia Shulick Byers.
Beloved wife of the late Regis Kanar; sister of Mary M. Rushin of Uniontown and Edna Anstead of California; a brother-in-law, James Kanar of Bittner; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Pearl E. Lavery, Alberta Byers, Margaret Buncher and Rudolph Byers.
Helen was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, she retired from Rockwell Manufacturing in 1960. We're going to miss you sister, Mary and Jimmy!
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown. Wednesday, Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown at 10 a.m.. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Connellsville, PA. The Vigil Prayer Service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
