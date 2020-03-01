Smithfield
Helen Catherine Marie Riemenschneider, 77, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. Helen was born in Philadelphia on October 5, 1942.
Helen is preceded in death by her significant other, George Hillen; her daughter, Helen Silva; and her grandson, Austin Silva.
Helen is survived by her children, John Silva and wife Sandra from Newhope, Mark Silva from Smithfield, Joe Silva and wife E.Jay from Uniontown and Jason Smith and wife Holly from Uniontown.
Helen is also survived by four grandchildren, Kyle Silva, Kayla Silva, Derek Wolfe and Tyler Smith; and five great-grandchildren Clarissa Wardell, Mason Vecchio, Cali Vecchio, Dakota Vecchio and Avalon Forcier-Wolfe. Funeral services provided by Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
