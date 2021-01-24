Dunbar
Helen D. Lowden, 96, of Dunbar, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, in her residence. She was born November 13, 1924, in Oliver #3, a daughter of the late Steve and Eva Benedek Drexler.
Mrs. Lowden was employed at Anchor Hocking Glass for 34 years.
She loved to gamble, especially going to the casinos and on bus trips with her friends.
Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who loved her whole family and especially her grandchildren, who she called "her babies."
She is survived by two children, Linda Sweitzer and husband Jack of Dunbar, and Dale Lowden and wife Carla of West Leisenring; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Hobert Lowden; two sons, Randy and Harry Lowden; one daughter, Nancy Brooks; a granddaughter, Lori Harvey; brothers Joseph, Steve and Alex Demeter, and Edward Drexler; and sisters Eva Mackie, Elizabeth Hornock, Rose Roden and Irene Yowler.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 24, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 25. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
