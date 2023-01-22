Brownsville
Helen E. Molnar Sullivan, 98 of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
She was born on October 23, 1924 in Buffington, daughter of the late Alex and Elizabeth Patrick Molnar.
Helen was a lifetime member of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and attended St. Peter's Parochial School. She graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1942.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Sullivan in 1985, daughter, Barbara McNeeley, brothers, Alex, John, Frank and Joseph; sister, Mary Molnar.
Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her son, Peter D. Sullivan and wife Anita; grandsons, Kevin, Patrick and Timothy McNeeley; granddaughter, Mary Sullivan; four great- granddaughters; and one great-grandson; son-in-law, Tom McNeeley; special niece, Diane Molnar; and special friend, Karen Fagan; and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME 135 Park St. Brownsville, PA when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Historic Church of St. Peter with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
