Helen E. Yekel

Connellsville
Helen E. "Bunny" Yekel, 81, of Connellsville, died Monday, May 10, 2021, in UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born March 26, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of Blair Joseph Lowry and Margaret Wilson Lowry.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are children, Thomas A. (Christina) Yekel, Ralph B. (Patty) Yekel, Wanda J. Yekel, Carol A. (Greg) Ward, Howie Yekel, Melissa D. Yekel and fiance Jeffrey; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Blair Joseph (Corinne) Lowry Jr., Sandra (Albert) Fletcher, Tim (Linda) Lowry; many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to granddaughter Amber Ward for all her loving support.
Helen was predeceased by her parents; husband Tom "Pap" Yekel; brothers and sisters Sonny Lowry, Shirley Goodwin, Martha Calhoun, Gary Cope.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Funeral services are private.
Private interment will be in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(1) comment
great lady
great family
