formerly of Fayette County
Helen Elaine DeVault Baird of Morgantown, W.Va., died at home in the company of her children, on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
She was born in Logan, W.Va., on July 31, 1925, and lived in Fayette County, for most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Baird; as well as her parents; a sister; and brother; and a son-in-law.
Surviving Helen is her brother, Ronald W. DeVault with wife Janet; her children, Susan E. Baird, Martha B. Sturms, Nancy B. Harger with husband William, and Paul E. Baird; grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Harger and Stephen M. Sturms; and three great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
A private gravesite memorial service will be held at a future time.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, Presbyterian Church (USA), P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700 or pda.pcusa.org
