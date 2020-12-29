Helen Elaine Squires

Smithfield
Helen Elaine “Babs” Squires, 67, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.
She was born May 14, 1953, in Amherst, Ohio, a daughter of the late Homer Hubert Squires and Bessie Mae Rankin Squires.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James Franklin Squires and Melvin Eugene Squires; and her sister, Wilma Jean Squires Mace.
Surviving are her sister, Wanda Gail Squires Victor; many nieces, nephews, cousins and best friend, Pam Shields and the Shields Family.
Babs was retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works and retired after 28 years as a bus driver and monitor with the Albert Gallatin School District.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Wednesday, December 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Private interment at a later date.
