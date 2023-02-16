Flatwoods, Vanderbilt
Helen G. Shearer Mills, 89, of Flatwoods, Vanderbilt, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She was born October 29, 1933, in Mill Run, a daughter of the late Warden and Rella Hiltabidel Shearer.
Helen was a 1951 graduate of Connellsville High School. She worked at G.C. Murphys upon graduation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Mills, September 25, 2021. They had celebrated 68 years of marriage.
She was a past 4-H leader for many years, past active Curfew Grange member and member of Dawson Grange. She started and organized the Flatwoods Community Picnic and also delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Along with Renee Dean, they organized the Flatwoods Ladies Auxillary. Helen and Bill took in many foster children through the years.
Surviving are her six children, Bill (Nancy) Mills, Roger Mills, Wayne (Kathy) Mills, Tim (Patty) Mills, Gail (Chris) Younger, and Stephen Mills; one brother and sister-in-law, John (Kathy) Shearer; sister-in-law, Louise Shearer; five grandchildren, Jackie (Jason), Bill (Lexie), Brandon, Craig, Nathan, Caleb (Michele) Ingram; seven great-grandchildren; and foster son, David Jacobs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Robert M. Shearer.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, February 17, with Ed Harper officiating, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
