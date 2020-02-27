Brownsville
Helen Gertrude Creech departed this earthly life to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Helen was born in Brier Hill December 21, 1926, to the late Moses and Janie Lacey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Browder Ira Creech; two sisters, Elizabeth Foskey and Betty Evans; and two brothers, Frank Lacey and Rueben Lacey.
Helen received the Lord as her personal Savior at an early age. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for more than 70 years.
She served in the Sunday school, Gospel Chorus,Usher Board, Deaconess and the Chrysanthemum Club.
Helen and Browder met in Mt. Lebanon Sunday school and were married more than 67 years. In their younger years, they travelled extensively with their late brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Betty Evans. They vacationed in many states across the United States and Bahamas. You did not see one sister without the other.
Helen leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Carolyn Hunt; son-in-law Franklin Huntof Baltimore, Md.; grandson Damon Hunt; granddaughter- in-law Kathleen Hunt of Ashton, Md.; great-grandchildren Xavier, Sebastien, Emilien and Alexiane; nieces and nephews Jacqueline Holman of Baltimore, Charles Bush of California, Ronald (Sonia) Bush of Tacoma, Wash., Robin (Leslie) Brown of Virginia Beach, Va., James (Brenda) Evans of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tonya (Levi) Kirkland of Allison, Kenneth Evans of Tacoma, Larry (Carol) Lacey of Black Jack, Mo., Dorothy Sardon of Cleveland, Ohio, Keenan Kirkland and Caleb Kirkland of Allison; a special niece, Mozelle Banks of Baltimore; and a host of family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10:30 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 29, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 401 Baltimore Street, Brownsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
