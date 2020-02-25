Brownsville
Helen G. Creech, 93, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Md.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hunt (Franklin); a grandson, Damon Hunt (Kathhleen); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Uniontown.
