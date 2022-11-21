Masontown
Helen J. Blasinsky, 89, of Masontown, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
Helen was born May 21, 1933, a daughter of the late James Renox and Agnes Cole.
Helen is survived by children, Tom Blasinsky (Stephanie) of Chester, W.Va., Tammy Samples (Calvin) of Masontown, Lori Blasinsky (Jeff Hammond) of Masontown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Vincent Blasinsky (Ashlee Noble), Grant Samples (Caitlyn), Emily Elliott (Zach Yuhas), Nicholas Samples (Catie); great-grandchildren, Luca Samples, Milo Samples, Nicholas Samples, and soon-to-be-born Jackson Thomas Blasinsky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Blasinsky, who died in 2008; daughter, Janice Elliott, brothers, James Renox, Raymond Renox; and a sister, Stella Slovak.
Helen worked as a florist in Chester, W.Va. for 25 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Chester.
Helen will be remembered as a loving and wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was kind to everyone she met and would go above and beyond to help people. Despite running a successful business for several years, she took amazing care of her family. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed making every holiday and birthday truly special for her family. She was simply one-of-a-kind and will be missed by all.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Helen's niece and nephew, Susan Pinto and Tony Slovak, for their support throughout her illness.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, November 21, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100). Interment will be in St. Marys, Leckrone, and will be private.
