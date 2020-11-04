New Geneva
Helen J. Hixon, 80, of New Geneva, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in her home.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, November 5. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. CDC recommendations will be observed.
For a complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com
