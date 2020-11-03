Fairchance
Helen J. Hixon, 80, of New Geneva, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Fairchance June 30, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Naylor and Edgar C. Shipp Sr.
A loving mother and grandmother who looked after the needs of her family, she is survived by her six daughters, Norma Gardner and Debra (Pete) Zembar, both of Smithfield, Merle Dillow of New Salem, Esther (Joe) Moats, Dianna Hixon and Tammy Hixon, all of New Geneva; 11 grandchildren and their families; a brother, Delmar Shipp of Grays Landing; and a sister, Deborah Astolas of New Salem.
Deceased is her husband, William D. Hixon, who passed away December 12, 1995; two grandsons, Brian "B.J." and William Gardner Jr.; two brothers, Harvey and Edgar Shipp Jr.; a sister, Bertha Dillow; and her friend and companion of many years, Johnny Moon.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, with Linda Fulmer officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. CDC recommendations will be observed.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and aides at UPMC Hospice for all the help and care given to their mother during her illness.
