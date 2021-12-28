Bobtown
Helen J. Perry, 81, of Bobtown, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home, with her loving family at her side, following a brief illness.
Born in Bobtown on April 18, 1940, she was a daughter of the late John Andrew and Helen Brozik Kovalic.
A 1958 graduate of Mapletown High School, she also attended California State College. Helen had formerly worked as a cashier at the Uniontown Wal-Mart, and was a member of the Bobtown United Methodist Church, and served on the board of the Healing Wings Church in Taylortown.
Surviving are her three children, Thurman John Perry, of Bobtown, Todd W. Perry, of Greensboro, and Jacqueline H. Henry, of Ohio; seven grandchildren, John, Franki, Jeremy, Marcus, Michaela, Roberto and Alexis; two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Magnolia; a brother, John "Jack" Kovalic; and two sisters, Patricia Pancoast and Carol Prozyhocki.
Helen was a loving mother and grandmother who tried to help anyone she could, and will be dearly missed.
Deceased is her husband, Thurman in 1997; and a sister, Cheryl Musick.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th.
Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m., with her pastor, Sue Keener officiating.
Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
