Perryopolis
Helen Jean Kennedy Fuller, 78, of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown, after a lengthy illness.
Born March 17, 1943, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Levering Kennedy Sabol and her stepfather George Sabol.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mrs. Fuller was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church and was a retired Cafeteria cashier from the Frazier School District. Jean's hobbies included sewing, cooking, fishing, camping, eating sweets with her camping buddies, traveling and going on cruises.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jean is survived by her husband, Robert E. Fuller, to whom she was married 59 years; three daughters and a son-in- law, Diana Fuller of Perryopolis, Debbie and Theodore Zborowski of Bentleyville, Marcia Fuller of Colorado; six grandchildren, Lyndsay Meyer whom Jean helped to raise and husband Payam, Joey Basista, Bob Zborowski and wife Alena, Tom Zborowski, Mike Ott, David Ott; two great-grandchildren, Clayton Meyer, Athena Zborowski; brother, Charles Kennedy of Florida and a sister, Mary Ann Askey of Perryopolis.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Mt. Washington Cemetery with the Pastor Mike Lyons of Uniontown Church of The Nazarene officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the owner and caring staff of Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown, and Hospice for the excellent, loving care Jean received.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.comme.com.
