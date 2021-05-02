Uniontown
Helen Joyce Seese, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Helen's life, Saturday, May 1, with the Rev. Richard McIntire officiating. Interment will following in Glendale Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.