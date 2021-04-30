Uniontown
Helen Joyce Seese, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born August 14, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas Seese and Doris Ramage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Rae Seese; and nephew Norman Walk Jr.
Helen was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and a member of Masontown Mennonite Church. She worked at the deli in Adrian's Market in Hopwood for many years.
Left to cherish Helen's memory are her brother, Norman Walk (Teresa) of Hopwood; nieces Beth Stenger (Randel) and their children, Zachary and Madison, and Lisa Falk (Fred) and their children, Charles and Charlotte; and sister, Barbara Nixon (Bobby).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Helen's life, Saturday, May 1, with the Rev. Richard McIntire officiating. Interment will following in Glendale Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
