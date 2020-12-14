Fairchance
Helen June Fisher Hutchinson, of Fairchance, born June 14, 1930, near Bruceton Mills, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Arrangements will be announced by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
Monday, December 14, 2020 3:09 PM
Fairchance
