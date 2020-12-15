Fairchance
Helen June Fisher Hutchinson, of Fairchance, born June 14, 1930, near Bruceton Mills, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Saturday, December 12, 2020, after a battle with the COVID-19 virus.
She was a happy wife and mother who always had a kind word to say. June believed in having a professional, honest approach to work and life, with lots of fun mixed in.
June was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairchance, where she served as chairman of the Trustee Board and led the initiative to install the Carillon Bell chimes. Her innate skills as an organizer and communicator made June highly successful in her role. She also held the job of church treasurer for 15 years. June loved her church work and was active with American Baptist Women and the Flower Committee. June enjoyed being the unofficial church photographer. Always at a church event or Bible school with camera in hand, she and Tom posted pictures in the church entryway for all to see.
She was a Girl Scout leader in Fairchance in the early '60s.
June retired from Verizon, where she had been employed as a maintenance administrator, having 42 years of perfect attendance with the company. She started out as a switchboard operator and there met her husband, Tom, also an employee. They truly made a special connection at the phone company.
Since Mom was born on Flag Day, she was always excited about parades celebrating our nation's history. She was an avid follower of President Donald Trump as they were both born on Flag Day.
June was also an amazing athlete. She was a charter member of the Fayette Striders Running Club and published the monthly newsletter for several decades. June won dozens of trophies as she ran in 5K, 10K and 15K runs, usually winning in lower age divisions to hide her true age. She was once honored with a front row start in Pittsburgh's Great Race. In her mid-60s, June won an award for running a half marathon. Many people knew June and Tom from seeing them run along our local roads.
June attended a one-room school house as a child in the backwoods of West Virginia with her siblings and several other families. At age 12, she moved to Uniontown, where she attended the LaFayette School and was a 1948 graduate of North Union High School. June was the school's representative in the PA High School Shorthand Competition, where she took 2nd place in the state.
June had a love of travel, history and music. She had one of the most fun lives you can imagine. June was able to visit 33 states via automobile during her lifetime, going on many vacations with the two Toms. There was always a president's home or mational monument in the trip plans. Her favorite spots were Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, and Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
A good singer in her own right, June was a dedicated country music fan and attended many concerts of artists such as Tammy Wynette (her favorite), George Jones, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, etc. She leaves behind karaoke recordings that her husband and son will cherish forever. With intense determination, June was able to teach herself to play her favorite hymn, The Old Rugged Cross, on the organ using both hands and perfect chording. June also regularly attended shows by the local Beatles band All The Lonely People.
June loved sports and was a big fan of tennis star Rafael Nadal (Rafa). She rarely missed one of his matches. In 2011, she won the national Power Points contest from the Herald-Standard using her expertise in making football picks.
June was the fourth of six children born to John and Emma Kahl Fisher.
June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Hutchinson; a son, Thomas A. "Hutch" Hutchinson; a sister, Loretta Irwin (deceased husband Jack) of Mars; with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her siblings, sister Margaret E. Bill and husband William, brother Robert E. Fisher and wife Frances, and sister Opal Migyanko and husband George, all of Uniontown, and sister Pauline Malinosky and husband William of Lambert.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, December 18, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Pete Malik officiating.
Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
