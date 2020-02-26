Perryopolis
Helen Kirpan Svec, 95, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Monongahela Valley Hospital, Monongahela.
She was born December 10, 1924, in Monessen, a daughter of Theodore and Mari Pancio Kirpan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Andrew Svec; daughter, Lynne Patrice Svec; siblings, Mary Gustafson, Ann Kuch, Eve Frantecic, Paul Kirpan.
Helen was a longtime resident of Perryopolis and member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Helen is survived by her son, Gordon Paul Svec and his wife Carla of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandchildren, Christopher Svec and his wife Jessica of Boston, Mass., Andrew Svec and his wife Allison of Portland Ore., Joseph Svec of Honolulu, Hawaii; sister, Olga "Connie" Maul of California; several nieces and nephews.
Helen's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where the Altar Society will pray the Rosary at 3 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be said in the funeral home 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as Celebrant. Interment to follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
