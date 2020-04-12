Dunbar
Helen Klink, 94, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 11, 1926 in Connellsville, a daughter of Dominick Damico and Caroline Damico.
Surviving are children, Sharon Lutz (Ken), Harold Klink Jr (Denise), Bonnie Wilcox, Stanley Klink; brother Michael Damico of Florida; several grandchildren, nieces & nephews and one great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold Klink; daughter, Mary Jane Vilella (John); brothers, Sullivan Damico and Louis Damico; sisters, Irene Maddas and Jennie Maddas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation.
Private services will be held at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Hillman Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
