Helen L. Lengvarsky Marmol, 98, formerly of Smock, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
She was born October 20, 1922, a daughter of the late Martin and Mary Olear Lengvarsky.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Smock and a member of St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church. Upon the closing of St. Hedwig, she became a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church in Uniontown. At St. Hedwig, she was a member of the Christian Mother's Society. Helen took pride in her Slovak cooking heritage. She prepared delicious halupki, halushky and walnut kolache. Her holiday celebrations were family togetherness and meals to be remembered.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Marmol; her sisters, Sophie, Mary, Anna, Dorothy and Martha; her brothers, Frank, John, Martin; and her son-in-law, Joseph Smith.
Helen is remembered as a loving, nurturing mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Smith, Ron Marmol and wife Sue, John R. Marmol and wife Debbie and Larry Marmol; her grandchildren, Joe Smith and wife Tanya, Sandy Petruzzi and husband Matt, Shelly Mahoney and husband Phil, Melissa Norman and husband Nick, Ashley Herbert and husband Pete, Ryan Marmol, Megan Marmol; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment to follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing at funeral home and church.
