formerly of Alverton
Helen L. Pepe, 98, formerly of Alverton, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg.
She was born April 12th, 1922, in Monarch, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yatsko Halasz, and was a 1940 graduate of Dunbar High School.
She had been employed as a quality control inspector at Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation, Plant 15 (closures), in South Connellsville during World War II and left after the war to raise her family.
Her hobbies included raising roses and African violets, crocheting, cooking and baking. She was a very generous, caring and religious person and a longtime member St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Joseph P. and Carole L. Pepe of Penfield, N.Y.; son and daughter-in-law Gerald R. and Karen L. Pepe of Woodale; grandchildren Joseph D. Pepe (Tiffany), Jennifer L. Thompson, Gerald M. Pepe (Beth), Janelle L. Deal (Eric) and Christopher R. Pepe (Lauren); and great-grandchildren Joseph T. and Sophia Pepe, Brady, Conner and Kayla Thompson, Jerry, Colton and Evelyn Pepe, Eric, Mathew and Emily Deal, and Christopher and Carter Pepe. She is also survived by a sister, Irene Czajkowski of Connellsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in February 2008 by her husband of 61 years, Joseph R. Pepe; and sisters Elizabeth Halasz and Margo Langor; and brothers James, Charles, John, Frank and Joseph Jr.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helen's family requested all services be private.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Westmoreland Manor and Bridges Hospice for the excellent care Helen received.
To leave a special memory or condolences for the family, visit paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
