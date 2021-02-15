Greensboro
Helen L. Wamsley, 68, of Greensboro, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
