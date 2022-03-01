Masontown
Helen L. Wesolowsky, 91, of Masontown, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, until 10 a.m. Tuesday in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, PA when Prayers Of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh’s Church, Carmichaels, PA with Father Francis Frazer Officiating.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
