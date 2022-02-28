Masontown
Helen L. Wesolowsky, 91, of Masontown, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Republic, on October 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Steve and Catherine Ziots Shimshock.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Leckrone, PA and a current member of St. Hugh's Church, Carmichaels. Helen loved her flower gardens and enjoyed dancing and polka music with her husband and family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sylvester Wesolowsky; and son, David Wesolowsky; sisters, Agnes Repoli, Armeda Tolentino, Mary Leshnak, Nellie Sinacore, Josephine Borosak, Pauline Lucas, Albina Podolinski; brothers, George, Andy, and John Shimshock. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen Balchak and husband Barry, Gerald Wesolowsky and wife Victoria all of Masontown; grandchildren, B.J. Balchak and wife Melissa of Smithfield; Jeremy Balchak and wife Ashley of Mt. Pleasant, Geri Ann Wesolowsky of Uniontown, great-grandchildren, Lucas and Daniel Balchak of Smithfield and Ashley Marchezak and Scott Marchezak and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses from Amedisys Hospice Care of Masontown. Special thank you to Helen's nurse, Erica and also Miller's Home Health Care of Masontown, staff and aides. Special thank you to Helen's aides: Laurie, Diana, Christy and Mary.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, until 10 a.m. Tuesday in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, PA when Prayers Of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh's Church, Carmichaels, PA with Father Francis Frazer Officiating.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
