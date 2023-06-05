Dilliner
Helen M. Bittinger, 93, of Dilliner, Pa. and formerly of Bobtown, Pa., died peacefully at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at home.
She was born July 18, 1929 in Bobtown, a daughter of the late Charles and Cora Dingle Arnold.
Mrs. Bittinger was a 1948 graduate of Point Marion High School and resided in Bobtown most of her life until eight years ago when she moved in with her daughter, Donna Lee.
She was a faithful member of the Bobtown United Methodist Church where she served on the council, helped prepare many delicious soups for their winter soup sales and could always be found tending to church projects. Mrs. Bittinger was happiest when working in her vegetable garden and canning her bountiful harvest. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needlepoint and sewing.
Mrs. Bittinger joyfully joins her late husband, Melvin O. Bittinger, in heaven whom she married on June 26, 1948. Mr. Bittinger preceded her in death on March 9, 2002.
Surviving are a son, Melvin Bittinger and Amy of Greensburg; a daughter, Shirley Rickel and her husband, Ralph of Winchester, Va.; a daughter, Donna Billetz and her husband, Stephen of Dilliner; three grandchildren, Myra Stevenson and her husband Joshua, Kimberly Rickel, Trey Rickel and his wife, Kayla and three great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Charlotte Palmer of Sollon, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles “Bud” Arnold and Paul Arnold and a sister, Emma Edge.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Bobtown United Methodist Church. Pastor Ed Hanley will officiate. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
