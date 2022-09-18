Uniontown
Helen M. Van Horn, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born September 30, 1933, in Anmoore, W.Va. She is the daughter of the late Leslie Woods and Retha Wentz Woods.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Junior Van Horn; seven siblings; and a son-in-law, Tom Shutz.
She is survived by her children: Wanda Shutz of McClellandtown, Carla Grubb (Donald) of Oak Island, N.C., Doug Van Horn (Sharon) of Mill Run, Melody Gratchic (Timothy) of Uniontown, Timothy Van Horn (June) of Easton, Md. and Mike Van Horn of Frederalsburg, Md. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Tommy, Melissa, Eddie, Chris, Amy, Jordan, Courtney, Bethany, Miranda, Eve and numerous great-grandchildren. Siblings that are surviving are: Lilly Davisson of W.Va. and Bill Woods of Michigan.
She was a former member of United Christian Temple.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her neighbor, Mike Gryna and a special thanks to Sylvia Wilburn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday September 18, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Monday September 19, 2022, with Pastor Gailen Weinbrenner officiating. Interment will follow in Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
