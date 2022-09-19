Uniontown
Helen M. Van Horn, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday September 18, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Monday September 19, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike East, Hopwood, with Pastor Gailen Weinbrenner officiating. Interment will follow in Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
