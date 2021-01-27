Lake Meade
Helen R. Bates Davis, 94, passed away peacefully, in her daughter, Shirley's home in Lake Meade, where she resided for 22 years. She was the devoted wife of Paul M. Davis for 55 years. Born June 26, 1926, in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, she was a daughter of William and Cleo Bates; the loving mother of Roger Davis and wife Toni of Mount Airy, Md., Shirley Almeida and husband Arthur of Lake Meade, Barbara Quarrick and husband Edward of Warren, Ohio, Paul Davis and wife Nancy of Punxsutawney, and stepdaughter Marlene Eicker and husband Robert of Mt. Pleasant.
Helen is survived by one sister, Goldie Rogosky of Latrobe; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; stepdaughter Marlene; granddaughter Beth Ann Davis; and grandson David Mathews.
Helen will be greatly missed by many friends and family at St. Paul Reform Church of Christ, Pleasant Unity.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Thursday, January 28, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Paul's Reformed Cemetery, Trauger Hill, Pleasant Unity.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
