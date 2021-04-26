Daisytown
Helen Rizak Gaskey, 88, of Daisytown, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at LaFayette Manor in Uniontown.
She was born on December 2, 1932 in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Yurkulinec Rizak.
Helen was a lifetime member of The St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville, and was a very active and lifetime member of The Greek Catholic Union.
She was employed as a Legal Secretary with The Washington County District Attorney's Office for over 50 years, working with five different District Attorneys.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: John, Andrew, and George.
Helen is survived by her husband Donald L. Gaskey; two sisters, Ann Tozser and Mary Boyza; sister-in-law, Mary Rizak; niece, Justine Cleveland; nephew, George Rizak.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, in The Skirpan Funeral Home 135 Park Street Brownsville, where a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church 302 Third Avenue Brownsville, PA 15417
