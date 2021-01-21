Dearth
Helen Rose Lucidi Galvin, 88, of Dearth, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.
She was born October 12, 1932, in Dearth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Zaccagnino Lucidi.
Helen was employed at the Thorofare Supermarket in Uniontown for most of her life. She was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown.
Helen loved bingo and was an avid bingo player.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dena Filiaggi; her brother, Jerry Lucidi.
Helen is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Galvin; her sister, Sandra Hice and husband Ronald; special niece Stacey Hice; also survived by other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, January 22, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
