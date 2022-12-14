Masontown
Helen Ruth Raymond, 87, of Masontown, went to be with her Lord Friday, December 9, 2022.
Helen was born Sunday, April 28, 1935, in Cheat Haven, Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Ercell Rhetta Cole Fowler Raymond and Arthur Floyd Raymond.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by six brothers, Joseph, Tom, Sylvester, Ralph, Jack and George; and three sisters, Betty, Thelma and Ann.
Helen is survived by her beloved sister and life-long friend, Avon Klinedinst and Avon's son, David Klinedinst (also Helen's son) and his significant other, Jodi King; her daughter, Tammie (Robert) Ritenour; grandson, Robert (Lori) Ritenour; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Olivia.
Helen was the matriarch of the family and loved holidays when all of the family was gathered. Helen's greatest achievement for her was that she read the complete Holy Bible six times and the New Testament another 69 times during her lifetime. Praise GOD! 2 Corinthians 5:8 Absent with the body, present with the Lord.
The family would like to thank her in-home caregivers, Jodi, Martha, Petra, Caitlyn and Miranda, who made it possible for Helen to live the last years of her life in her home. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their support and care during the last weeks of her life.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
In memory of Helen, donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice or one's local animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.