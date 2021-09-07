Uniontown
Helen Stanish, 99, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born October 24, 1921, in Oliver, a daughter of John and Eva Bodziony Zavislan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Stanish, in 1969. Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family, which included her six sisters, Blanche Sufka, Mary Zavislan, Nellie Sabatula, Katherine "Kathie" Kostelnik, Victoria "Vickie" Brnich, Ann Kowalczyk; and one brother, John "Billy" Zavislan.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, and St. Joseph's Christian Mothers, Uniontown. She was also a member of the now dissolved Uniontown Circle Club, where she made many friends traveling extensively with them throughout her younger years. At the age of 86, she visited the homeland of her parents in Gostwica, Poland as well as the beautiful cities of Krakow and Warsaw, Poland.
Helen loved playing bingo and in her later days she enjoyed going to the casinos. She also loved playing cards and taught her great-grandchildren the game they know as 500. Helen loved to watch Steeler football and enjoyed connecting with family and friends on Facebook.
Helen had a big celebration on her 95th birthday with her family including nieces, nephews and friends at Caporella's Restaurant in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, daughter Shirley Reskovac (George) of Uniontown, daughter Helen Krukowsky (Tom) of Perryopolis, son Matthew of Uniontown, with whom she made her home, daughter Rosemary (Warren) Raffle of Ruffsdale and daughter Donna Maruca (Gregg) of Uniontown. Helen was affectionally known as "nunnie" to her nine grandchildren, Susan (Joe) Cummings, Tom (Missy) Krukowsky. Terri (Jason) White, Kristina Krukowsky (David), Michael (Sheilah) Reskovac, Brian Krukowsky (financee Kristen), Nathan (Kelesa) Raffle, Angela (Steve) Andursky, Gregg Maruca Jr. Helen was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Sarah Maldovan, Claire White, Juliet White, Nadia Aldiwan, Blake Cummings, Cole Reskovac, Olivia Andursky, Caleb Reskovac and Avery Grace Raffle; as well as many nieces and nephews including special nieces Delores Masilotti and Mary Ann Stark.
Special thanks to two good friends, Pastor Mark Edwards and Pastor Dennis Cox of Covenant Baptist Church, Uniontown, who visited her often with prayer and spiritual support.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Amedisys Health Care/Hospice and nurses Tiffany and Tara as well as her aide, Bobby. Thanks also to Helen's caregivers, Marsha Dice, Cathy Marra, Harriet Michniak, Bea Mosley, Wendy Suppa and Karen Wingard for their wonderful care and compassion as well as Doctor Stacey Sheba.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 6, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 nd 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill, Uniontown.
Interment followed in St Joseph Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.