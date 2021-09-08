Uniontown
Helen Stanish, 99, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 6, and from 2 to 4 nd 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation continues until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill, Uniontown.
Interment followed in St Joseph Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
