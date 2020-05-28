Dilliner
Helen V. "Oddie" Beatty, 83, of Dilliner, passed away quietly Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in her home, following a brief illness. Born July 30, 1936, in East Riverside, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Helen Griffith Smith.
She was a member for many years of the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in McClellandtown, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
Oddie is survived by her two sons, Jamie Beatty of Front Royal, Va., and Michael Beatty of Xenia, Ohio; three daughters, Detra Michael and Lori Double, both of Dilliner, and Deborah Bailey of Adah; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon Byrne of Galax, Va., and Mary Byrne of Dilliner.
Her husband, James F. "Bud" Beatty passed away January 20, 2004. Also deceased is a sister, Betty Mason; and a brother, Donald Smith.
Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, with the Rev. Tim Tanner officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
