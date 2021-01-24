California
Helen Wright, 97, of California, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
She was born August 26, 1923, in California, a daughter of the late Mary and Julius Boeckx.
Helen was a retired administrative secretary to the Dean of Liberal Arts at California University of Pennsylvania, having re-entered the work force after raising her three children. Her first job was as a stenographer/bookkeeper at the former Jones & Laughlin offices in California.
She was an active and lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of California, serving as treasurer of many years, a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the JOY class.
She was active in early retirement, vacationing frequently with her late husband, Bill and then with friends from the Center in the Woods. Later, she would say she spent her most rewarding years in caring for her five adored grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill in 2000. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her sisters, Rose and Catherine; and her brother, Joe.
She lived in her home in California until this past year, which was spent in the Hallsworth House in Monessen where she received excellent care. The family would like to convey their sincerest thanks to all members of the staff at Hallsworth House and the staff of Viaquest for their care and attention to her needs. Helen never failed to tell us how good they were to her and for that we are forever grateful.
She will remain vital in the memories of her son, Bill Jr. and his wife Rose of South Park; her daughter, Kathy and her husband Gene Schmidt of Belle Vernon; and her son, Bob and his wife Donna of California.
Her memory will also live on in her grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Jamie of Canonsburg, and their daughters Lucie and Abigail; Nigel and his wife April of Venetia, and their children, Amelia and Zavier, Eliot Schmidt and his wife Kate of Hanover, Md. and their daughter Kara, Lindsay and her partner Matt of Pittsburgh and Nathan and his wife Sarah of Bethel Park.
A private service will be held for the immediate family only. Memorial donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of California, 303 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthon N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
