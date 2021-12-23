formerly of Uniontown
Helene M. Monaco, of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Helene was born June 8, 1929, in Uniontown, to John and Pauline O'Brokta Oraweic.
She married James Monaco in 1954, and moved to Fremont, Ohio with him that year. Both her husband, and her son, James, preceded her in death.
Helene is survived by her children, Joy (Terry) Rokicki, of Temperance, Mich., Tim Monaco, of Chevy Chase, Md., and Jerome (Cathy) Monaco, of Statesville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Marissa (Chance) Douglas, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, James Monaco, of Austin, Tex., Shelby Monaco, of Austin, Tex., Emily Monaco, of Toledo, Ohio, Robert Monaco, of Statesville, N.C., and Daniel Monaco of Statesville, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Chance and Oliver Douglas, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; a sister, Leona (Richard), of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Helene was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fremont, Ohio. She was devoted to the rosary and meeting with friends to pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Helene loved spending time with her family and was a devoted and blessed mother who truly cherished the time she spent with her family. She had a deeply ingrained work ethic and didn't retire until she was in her '80s.
Helene worked as a cashier and deli clerk, and enjoyed serving her customers. She always had a smile and kind word for them.
Helene's pet collie, Kelly, was a special part of her life, and she loved and cared for her.
Helene's Funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on December 28, 2021, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road, Fremont, Ohio. Internment will immediately follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helene's honor to Sacred Heart Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio.
