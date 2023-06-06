Nemacolin
Helga F. Harris, 85, of Nemacolin, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, in her home. She was born January 1, 1938, in Worms, Germany, a daughter of Jacob and Anna Smolczyski Gispert.
Helga immigrated to the United States from Germany at a young age seeking a better life for herself. She worked at General Motors in Euclid, Ohio for 29 years and sewed the first automotive air bag produced in the United States. At GM, she met her soulmate and husband, Richard G. Harris, who passed away February 1, 2018. Mrs. Harris had a very strong work ethic and a great sense of humor.
Surviving are a son, George Mitchell Roper (Kim) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two daughters, Deborah A. Berquist at home, and Elfriede Nitzinger of Croatia; a stepson, Robert Harris (Tina); eight grandchildren, Kerry Aylesworth (Diane), Christopher Harris, Adam Aylesworth (Amanda), Heather Wood (Joe), Rachel Espanoza-Castro (Mario), Sean Mitchell Roper (Robert Groff), David Berquist (Kira), Katie Harris and Shannon Harris; a brother, Audi Gispert of Germany; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Harris of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a son, John J. Roper; and a stepson, Rick Harris.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
