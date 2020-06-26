Uniontown
Henrietta Estelle Wallace Davis, 87, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, with her family by her side, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1933, in White Post, Va., a daughter of the late Haywood and Estelle Lavender Wallace. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church for more than 47 years. She loved the Lord and reading her Bible, listening to Gospel music, and watching sports, soap operas and game shows.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lawrence E. Davis Sr.; children Robert E. Davis Sr., Earl Evans Wallace and Pamela L. Davis; grandson Travis A. Branch; granddaughters Ellynnie Long, Natalya Davis; brothers Giles H., John, Charles H., James H., Joe L., Elmer and Reuben A.; sisters Martha, Alice Louise, Sarah Jane, Katherine Beatrice and Katy Luticia.
She is survived by one brother, Earl E. Wallace and wife Harriet of Landover, Md.; children Dorothy A. (Robert) Baltimore of Woodbridge, Va.; Henrietta L. Hall of Winchester, Va.; Vanessa D. (Todd) Wallace, Valerie E. Fitzgerald, Valeesa A. Davis, Bridgett J. Arnold, Lawrence E. Davis and Reuben A. Davis, all of Uniontown; grandchildren, whom she raised, Heather R. Davis, JaJuan D. Davis, Chareese Rishel, Deonta J. Davis and Virdell Banks Jr.; 37 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; along with a number of nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Services will be held at from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, June 29, in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 57 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
