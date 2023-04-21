Uniontown
Henrietta Hatfield Rerko, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive family and friends from 3:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation will continue from 12 until 1 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a service celebrating Henrietta’s life at 1 p.m. with Pastor Walter Wally officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
