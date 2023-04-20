Henrietta Hatifield Rerko

Uniontown
Henrietta Hatfield Rerko, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in her home.
She was born August 18, 1957, in Uniontown, daughter of Henry Hatifield, Sr. and Mary Ellen McClain Hatifield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Henry Hatifield, Jr.; and sister, Sandy Hatifield.
Henrietta was a 1976 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. She was a member of the Albert Gallatin Education Foundation & Safety Committee.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her furbaby, Charlie.
Left to cherish Henrietta's memory are her husband, William E. Rerko, of Smithfield; son, William E. Rerko, Jr., of Shoaf; Rebecca McGee and husband, Bill, of Shoaf; sister, Liz Hanan and husband, Jim, of Vanderbilt; grandchildren, Elissa McGee, Evan McGee and Emma McGee; and her furbaby, Charlie.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive family and friends from 3:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation will continue from 12 until 1 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a service celebrating Henrietta's life at 1 p.m. with Pastor Walter Wally officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
