Uniontown
Henrietta Joanne Showman John, 87, of Uniontown, passed Monday, April 10, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, in St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Terrrace, Uniontown, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Herald.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.