Lemont Furnace
Henrietta "Joanne" Showman John, 87, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born April 3, 1936, in West Brownsville, Joanne was a daughter of Bernard and Henrietta Owens Showman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernard P. Showman and Theresa Lee Reinitz.
Joanne also joins her beloved husband of 63 years, Michael S. John, who passed away in 2018, and their infant daughter, Julie.
Family and faith were the pillars upon which Joanne and Mike built their lives, instilling these virtues in their children: Jeffrey John (fiancee Paula Petrone) of Logansport, Ind.; Michelle (Stan) Komacek of Uniontown; Kathleen (Keith) Miller of Uniontown; and David (Beth) John of Orlando, Fla.
She took great pride in her seven grandchildren: Brandon Seehoffer of Arlington, Va.; Anastasia John of Goshen, Ind.; Kelly Miller (fiance Matthew Brown) of Pittsburgh; Jeremiah John of Pine Village, Ind.; Moira John of Indianapolis, Ind.; Brenna John (fiance Abdias Garcia) of Orlando, Fla.; and Abby Miller of Uniontown.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Joanne is survived by her brother-in-law, H. Joel Reinitz of Mound, Minn.; and nieces and nephews, who knew and loved her as "Aunt Bunny", Nathanael Reinitz, Matthew Reinitz, Amanda Reinitz, Andrew Reinitz, Bernadette Showman Sheppard, Keri Showman, Jodi Showman Kiddish and Jerry Showman.
Joanne devoted herself to a life of service to her family, her church, and her community. A 1953 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School in Uniontown, Joanne worked in the Bell Telephone business office before dedicating herself as a full-time mother. While raising her children, Joanne volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and a booster/chaperone for the Laurel Highlands High School Band. Joanne volunteered with numerous other organizations, including Friends of the Uniontown Library, where she served as vice president, program coordinator, chair and president over the years; the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, serving as a community co-chair; and Catholic Charities. She was an active member of St. George Maronite Church, where she frequently led the rosary at funerals as a member and officer of the Altar & Rosary Society, taught catechism, advised the Maronite Youth Organization, started a religious gift shop, and worked with her husband to create historical church archives.
Throughout the years, Joanne supported her husband in his business, "John's Lawn Ornaments," and owned a small craft store in Uniontown. Joanne worked in her later years as secretary for St. George Church. A talented artist and writer, Joanne penned and gifted to her children a memoir that will forever be cherished.
Joanne and Mike spent their lives making children feel safe and loved, not just their children and grandchildren, but others as well who most needed the security of a loving home.
To honor Joanne's memory, the family requests either Masses in her memory at St. George or donations in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, specifically to clothe and educate children in need. To make a donation, visit https://www.stjohnevangelistschool.org/giving/Pages/default.aspx.
The family would like to thank those who provided loving care in her final years, especially Melissa Moore, Florence Dice, and the staff members at Uniontown Hospital, Marquis Gardens Place, and Mt. Macrina Manor.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Friday, April 14, the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. in St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Terrrace, Uniontown, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Thursday Vigil Service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
